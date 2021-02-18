Baldwin bowlers take first place

SCOTTVILLE - Baldwin's boys had a 5,272 to finish first in the West Central Michigan Bowling Conference on Saturday at Spartan West.

Mason County Eastern boys had a 4,099 for second place of six teams. Crossroads was fourth with 3,531.

Scores for Baldwin were Jesse Pancio (387), Remington Owens (338), Derek Mock (296), Jalik Hawkins (265) and Jake Cutler (233).

"It was another great weekend for Baldwin varsity bowling," Baldwin coach Duane Roberts. "The guys have stepped up their game and first-time bowler Jake Cutler has raised his average and took both his points this past Saturday. Jesse Pancio still commands a strong lead in the WCMHS Bowling League. He has over 1,000 pins already bowled within three weeks.

"Remington Owens brings up a strong second in pin count while Derek Mock and Jalik Hawkins have high games and strong performances. I'm very proud of the boys."