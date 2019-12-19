Baldwin bowlers off to winning start

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's boys bowling A and B teams have won their two matches so far this season.

The matches have been at Scottville and Big Rapids.

The A team competed against Mason County Central and the B team against Manistee Catholic Central at Scottville.

At Big Rapids, the A team bowled against Mason County Eastern and the B team bowled against its average.

"We haven't had any games over 200 yet," Panther coach Donn Slimmenn said.

Joe Demos, Remington Owens, Logan Theisen, Jesse Pancio and David Kohlenbrander are on the A team.

The next match will be Jan. 11 at home. There will be nonmandatory matches during the break.