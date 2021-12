BALDWIN -- The Baldwin boys A bowling team competed against Manistee Catholic and took all 30 points on Saturday at Big Rapids.

The A-team was comprised of Michael Cavendar, Jalik Hawkins, Adam McClure, Remington Owens, and Jesse Pancio.

“Michael Cavendar had a strong showing as did Adam McClure and Jesse Pancio,” Baldwin coach Duane Roberts said. “Pancio bowled Saturday's high game of 194 and had the highest series of 357, and Adam McClure had the second highest with a 339 series, and Michael Cavendar followed in third with a series of 303.

“This week the Baldwin girls team competed against Manistee Catholic as well and took only one point of the 30. The one point was taken by Rachael Carpenter. The girls team is very young, but also developing and growing quickly in skill and confidence. The girls were led by anchor Rachael Carpenter and also consisted of Daisy Simmons, Krista Simmons, Willow Gardner, and Alyssa Huiet. Alyssa improved greatly during the week and has worked on doubling her score.”

The Baldwin Boys B team took 27 of 30 points from Crossroads Charter Academy and Roberts said he was pleased with the performance of this team.

“Currently, point totals do not truly show the skill of these bowlers, as they competed last week against Baldwin boys A-team for the season opener,” Roberts said. “It is very difficult to upend the annual conference champs, and especially a core group of veteran bowlers who have made appearances at a majority of state-level competitions the last several years.

“A bowler showing a lot of promise was that of Russel Simpson who bowled a great series and assisted the team by anchoring for the day. When looking at this team and group of young men, I see a lot of potential and the continuing of a legacy of Baldwin bowling tradition in the years to come. Working in the four spots was that of Jake Cutler a member of last year's team, and newcomers freshmen Delante Williams, and sophomores Brandon and David Jenks, along with Kyan Cowell.”

Baldwin is on a holiday break until Jan. 8 when it will travel to Spartan West in Scottville.