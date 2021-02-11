Baldwin bowlers have another big day

BALDWIN -- Baldwin won 28 out of 30 points on Saturday in West Michigan Bowling Conference action.

Baldwin was at Manistee and took on Mason County Central. High games of 222 were bowled by Jesse Pancio and 191 by Derek Mock.

"Both players have exceeded their personal highs for this season," Baldwin coach Duane Roberts said. "Jake Cutler has exceeded his personal high by over 30 pins. Jalik Hawkins closed a majority of his frames to help the Panthers secure victory in their Bakers. Remington Owens bowled a 144 and 161 respectively. Mason County Central had a great squad."

Pancio had a 378 for two games, Mock a 367, Owens 305, Hawkins 235 and Cutler 197.

CCA girls took 17 of 30 points over Mason County Eastern in Manistee. CCA fell to MCE in both baker games, giving up 10 points. But the Cougars came back strong in the individual games with a total pin count of 939 to MCE's 871.

Clara Hund led the CCA girls with the high game of 138 and high series of 237.

"The girls team also has several new players this year, all of whom increased their series scores over last week," CCA coach Rebecca Szpiech said. "I am excited to see how the season progresses as they grow more comfortable with the game."