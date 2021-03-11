Baldwin bowlers enjoy another huge weekend

BALDWIN -- Baldwin won its team conference tournament and the regular season team events on Saturday. Baldwin's six-man bowling team won with over 500 pins to spare in their victory over other teams in the conference.
“Jesse Pancio, in his two single games, gave a tremendous boom to the Panthers by bowling 429 pins total,” Baldwin coach Duane Roberts said. “Remington Owens provided a much-needed boost as well. While Owens had a rocky start in the first singles game. he came back strong at the tail end to strike out in the last several frames and lives by his motto that he doesn't mind adversity or conflict.