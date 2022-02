BALDWIN — Baldwin competed in West Michigan D League action on Saturday at the Big Rapids Bowling Center.

Jesse Pancio led the Panther boys with a 180 and a 201 for a 381 series. Adam McClure had a 292 series. Russell Simpson had a 260, Remington Owen a 259 and Jalik Hawkins a 257.

“It was a nice performance especially considering Pancio and Hawkins had a basketball game the night before,” Baldwin coach Duane Roberts said. “They were pretty banged up from there.”

The A team faced Manistee Catholic and won 30-0, the B boys team took nine points vs. Crossroads and the girls team took three points vs. Manistee Catholic.

For the Baldwin B team, twins Brandon and David Jenks bowled a 141 and 272 respectively. Jay Cutler had a 211.

“For the girls, Rachael Carpenter threw her personal best with 157 to take her point,” Roberts said. “Naomi Marsh-Robinson threw a 124 and 72 to take her point. It was a pretty good meet especially after not having a bowling meet for a couple of weeks and with this week not being able to have practices due to family obligations.”