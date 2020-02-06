Baldwin bowlers continue their winning ways

BALDWIN -- Good times continue to roll for Baldwin's bowling team.

Baldwin's Jesse Pancio has been among the team's top bowlers.

"We're getting back in the groove," Pancio said after a recent match. "We hopefully will win the regional title again and go from there."

The Baldwin bowling center hosted a league jamboree on Saturday. The A team defeated Crossroads Charter Academy. The B team also won its match against Mason County Eastern. Coach Donn Slimmen said his team lost only three points out of a possible 30.

The A team continues to be in first place in the West Michigan Conference. Pancio, Remington Owen, Logan Theisen, David Kolenbrander and Joe Demos are on the A team.

This Saturday, Baldwin will bowl at Manistee.

"I'm not sure if it's an actual match or a scrimmage," Slimmen said. "It was put together at the last minute. It will give us more experience."

Baldwin will defend its regional title on Feb. 29 in Grand Rapids.