CANTON - Morley Stanwood's bowling team was 12th among the Division 4 teams in the state teams finals Friday at the Super Bowl in Canton and did not place in the top eight to keep playing.

The Mohawks had two girls compete in Saturday's individual finals. There were 51 girls overall who qualified. The top 16 advanced to the final round.

Miranda Cook was 345th with a six-game score of 821. Emma Garlick was 51st with a 747.

Baldwin's Jesse Pancio placed 16th in the qualifying round to advance in Division 4.

He beat Rafael Woods of New Lothrop 428-330 to advance to the final eight but lost to Ethan Lindsay of Burr Oak 380-378 in his bid to get to the Final Four.

Derek Mock was also a state qualifier for Baldwin but did not go the top 16.

Baldwin bowled as a team on Friday but did not make it to the final eight and placed ninth.

"Pancio beat the No. 1 seed by close to 100 pins," Baldwin coach Duane Roberts said.

"The bowler he lost to wound up being the new MHSAA champ. Pancio has showed great improvement and strength in being a captain and development mentally as young gentleman."

Pancio and Mock both played in a 6 p.m. tipoff at Custer-Mason County Eastern for the boys basketball district title.

"We left here Thursday night after the (district semfiinal) to get to Canton (near Detroit) by 2 a.m.," Roberts said. "Our bowlers did well. I'm proud of them. We'll make another state run next year. I'm only graduating one senior, Derek Mock, but am returning five bowlers."