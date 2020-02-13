Baldwin bowlers aiming for high goals

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's bowling team is approaching key dates for the rest of the season.

Coach Donn Slimmen had his team at The Gate in Big Rapids on Saturday for a team event.

"As of right now, we are in first. We were waiting for the results for another team, he said.

Joe Demos, David Kolenbrander, Logan Theisen, Jesse Pancio and Derek Mock were starters on the A team. Jalik Hawkins was a sub.

"Jesse had a 213 in the last game," Slimmen said.

Theisen said bowling is probably his best sport.

"I ran cross well but I like bowling more," he said.

Theisen plays baseball in the spring.

He's a senior and said this has been his best of three years on bowling. He had a 246 at practice. He's had a 150 average.

"The key is bowling consistent," he said.

The Panthers won the regional last season and Theisen is confident this can happen again this year. He indicated his bowling strength is spares.

"We're getting better," he said. "You have to practice."