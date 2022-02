BALDWIN – Adam McClure has been a key bowler this season and hopes to help the Baldwin Panthers make the state finals.

It’s his senior season and he’s been on both the Baldwin football and bowling teams.

“This year has been really good,” McClure said after a recent conference team bowling outing at the Big Rapids bowling center. “Today hasn’t been one of our better days but the season has been good.”

His highest game has been a 195.

“I can usually bowl a 200,” McClure said. “It’s all mental. It’s all in your head. You have to stay calm most of the time.”

In the next few weeks, the Panthers will be focusing on wrapping up their conference title. Then they’ll focus on regionals and attempting to qualify for the state meet.

“We want to go to state and win state,” he said.

McClure is hoping to participate in Baldwin sports in the spring. There hasn’t been baseball the past two seasons.

“I want to get a baseball season going for sure,” he said. “The thing for us is numbers.”