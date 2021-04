BALDWIN - Baldwin's boys basketball team entered Division 4 district play at Mason County Eastern on Thursday with a 66-48 win over Pentwater.

It was 33-17 at halftime.

Carmelo Lindsey had 22 points followed by Jesse Pancio with 11 and Karlito McKinney with eight.

"We didn't rebound well and lost a bunch of 50-50 balls," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said after the game. "We'll need to improve those two areas to have a chance against McBain NMC on Saturday.

"We played a solid second quarter. We were very inconsistent the rest of the night."

Baldwin beat Pentwater 72-61 during the regular season.