Baldwin basketball team will host Crossroads on Friday

BALDWIN - Baldwin entered this week with two games on the varsity boys basketball schedule and started contact practices on Monday.

It was the first allowable day of contact.

"It was about what you might expect," Baldwin JV coach JJ Eads said. "It was kind of sloppy. It was the first day we could do live defense and you could tell. All the progress we made last year throughout the year, it seemed like they lost a lot of it. It will get better with more practice but we have a long ways to go."

A roster released on Tuesday by Eads had 10 players listed on the varsity: seniors Dylan Hibma, Leonard McNeeley and Derek Mock, junior Jesse Pancio, Jalik Hawkins and Chris Brown, sophomore Anthony Austin, Karlito McKinney and Carmelo Lindsey and freshman S.J. Hossler.

There is a JV team of eight players. Eads indicated Baldwin will use the "five-quarter" rule from the MHSAA which allows that many quarters to be performed by a player one night combined with both varsity and JV levels.

"Some JV kids may help us out as well," Eads said. "We're going to start with (a JV team) and we'll see how it goes. We'll have seven or eight."

Currently listed on the JV roster are juniors Mason Pieske and Logan Pontz, juniors Jake Cutler, Anthony Austin and Nazier Brown and freshmen BJ Flowers, Javon Hawkins and SJ Hossler.

Shawn Williams is the JV head coach, assisted by Billy Austin and Brandon Childress. All three will assist Eads on the varsity level.

On Wednesday, both teams were scheduled to play at Manistee Catholic.

"They have a lot back," Eads said. "Their best player graduated. They have a quick point guard back who is solid and very aggressive and is a heckuva shooter. They have some decent role players. They have a new coach. But Catholic is always pretty well fundamentally sound.

"They played Monday night at Pentwater and will have a game under their belt."

Baldwin will host Crossroads at 6 p.m. on Friday in a varsity only game.

"They have Raj Singh who is really tough," Eads said. "He will be a tough guy to handle. They graduated some key components. They have a good backcourt with Raj and Robert Miller. They have some size back."