BALDWIN – Baldwin improved to 2-0 with a 61-43 West Michigan D League win over Marion on Tuesday.

“We got off to a very rough start,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “After the first quarter, we were down 9-5 and were stuck at five for the longest time. At halftime, we were down 21-16. Then were start putting the pressure on them the third and fourth quarters.

“We outscored them 22-4 in the third to make it 38-25 going into the fourth. The highest lead we got was maybe around 20. We had some foul trouble again tonight. We’re a little inexperienced group and got shorthanded. But we got through it. Marion did a nice job of taking us out of our rhythm in the first half.”

Carmelo Lindsey had 27 points with most of those in the second half. Freshman Louis Jackson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Baldwin JV team won. No further details were available.

Baldwin 80, Pentwater 54

PENTWATER – Baldwin opened its season on a winning note on Dec. 8 with a West Michigan D League win over Pentwater.

It was 37-31 Baldwin, at halftime and the Panthers outscored Pentwater 28-7 in the third.

“It was a great team effort,” Eads said. “We battled foul trouble all night.”

Lindsey had 25 points while Jalik Hawkins had 16, Jesse Pancio 14 and SJ Hossler 10.