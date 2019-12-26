Baldwin basketball team falls to MCC

MANISTEE -- Baldwin fell to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the West Michigan D League with a 51-31 loss to Manistee Catholic Central on the road on Thursday.

Lavonte Palmer and Carmelo Anthony had six points apiece for Baldwin while Dylan Hibma, Aveon Hobbs and Dexter Hossler had five apiece.

"We had a rough night," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said.

MCC led 23-15 at halftime.

"We had chances to score early in the game but could not finish," Eads said. "It was a bad third quarter, essentially."

Most of the Baldwin scorers struggled offensively.

"It's not the way we wanted to enter the break," Eads said. "Hopefully we'll learn from it."

The Panthers now have a two-week holiday break prior to a home game on Jan. 7 with Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy, where Eads is a former girls basketball head coach.