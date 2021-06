BALDWIN – Baldwin’s summer practices are in high gear with workouts having started this Wednesday

A heavy scrimmage schedule is coming up. Basketball coach JJ Eads said his team on June 14 will be home at 5:30 p.m. vs Big Rapids and Pine River.

Junior varsity teams will be in the elementary gym and varsity squads in the high school.

On June 17, Baldwin is at home at 5:30 vs. Evart and Morley Stanwood and then at Cadillac on June 24.

Baldwin will be home at 5:30 on June 28 with Reed City and is working on a youth camp with the Project Focus program.

Eads said between middle school and high school players, he had around 15 in attendance on Tuesday. For now, players are still wearing masks but that might change on July 1.

“It’s nice to get back in the gym,” Eads said. “We’re still in school for the next couple of days.”

The weight room will also be available for players.