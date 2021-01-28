Baldwin basketball coaches impressed with numbers

Baldwin assistant coach Shawn WIlliams (left) keeps an eye on the action during Tuesday's basketball practice. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN - It will be at least a few more weeks before Baldwin's boys basketball team starts playing some games.

But head coach JJ Eads and his assistant Shawn Williams have been enthused in what they've seen from the numbers in recent noncontact practices.

"We're working on fundamentals and they've been showing up," Williams said. "We've had study tables and they're showing up, working as a team. I'm proud of these guys. They don't have to come

"But they do show up and they're working hard."

The delays, Williams admitted, have been frustrating.

"We try to tell them whenever we start playing, we're going to be ready," Williams said.

Eads has also been encouraged with the numbers.

"We're combining JV and varsity right now," he said. "We're about 15 or 16 combined. We thought we'd have more. A lot of different factors came in."

The noncontact factor has been extended to Feb. 21 but Eads has noticed a strong amount of enthusiasm.

"I think some kids are bummed on the delays," he said. "We lost a couple of guys. But it is what it is. At least we can get in this gym and get in a lot of individual work and a lot of fundamentals. It's almost like a camp. We haven't gotten into our Xs and Os."