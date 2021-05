BALDWIN - Baldwin's boys and girls track teams competed in their first meet of the season on May 5 at Brethren for West Michigan D League action.

They were also slated to be in the conference meet earlier this week and will be in the regionals next weekend at Saugatuck.

For the boys at the Brethren meet, Anthony Austin was seventh in the 100 meters (13.17) while Jake Cutler (13.65) was 12th.

Austin was eighth in the long jump (16-2 ¾) and Jake Cutler was 12th (14 3 3/4).

For the girls, Angelica VanderGeld was 19th in the 100-meter dash (18.03). In the shot put, Bre'Indel Watkins was 18th (17-3) and SheKinah Davis 20th (15-4 ¾).

"For our first meet, I was really impressed with the guys and girls who really performed," Baldwin coach Bob Watkins said. "They were all nervous because it was the first time on the big stage. But I was happy we were able to get some runs in plus some throws and some jumps.

"I'm not sure we'll make a big dent in the conference tournament. It gives us another opportunity to get ready for regionals. The girls need to get in more throws."

Watkins said there are three girls and two boys competing.