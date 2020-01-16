Baldwin JVs win twice

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity basketball team won 65-33 over Mason County Eastern on Tuesday.

Karlito McKinney had 27 points while Derek Mock had 15 and Anthony Austin had 13.

"There are a lot of things we need to improve on like talking on defense and fighting through picks," Baldwin coach Zach Englehardt said. "Other than that, I'm extremely proud of my boys and how they have been playing."

The Baldwin JVs also won 64-22 over on Thursday.

McKinney had 20 points, Austin 16 and Mock 15.

"We need to improve on making our free throws and our ball improvement still (needs work)," Englehardt said.

Baldwin is home with Mesick on Thursday.