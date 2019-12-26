Baldwin JVs storm past MCC

MANISTEE - It was quite a night on Dec. 19 for Baldwin's junior varsity boys basketball team.

The Panthers had a big night with a 68-29 win over Manistee Catholic Central.

Three players scored in double figures and led the Baldwin attack.

Karlito McKinney had a huge night with 29 points.

Dereck Mock followed with 15 points while Anthony Austin added 12 points.

Zach Englehart is the Baldwin junior varsity boys basketball coach, assisted by Billy Austin.

McKinney is a freshman along with Austin, Naizier Brown and Jacob Cutler. Mock is a junior, along with Charles Montgomery.

Sophomores on the roster are Mason Pieske, Jalik Hawkins, Jesse Pancio, Logan Pontz and Adam McClure.

The Panthers now enter the holiday break. They will have a home game on Jan. 7 against Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy.

The JV Panthers will play at Walkerville on Jan. 9.