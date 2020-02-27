Baldwin JVs improve to 15-3

Jesse Pancio (24) has been among the top players for the Baldwin JV team. (Star photo/John Raffel) Jesse Pancio (24) has been among the top players for the Baldwin JV team. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin JVs improve to 15-3 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity boys' basketball team improved to 15-3 on Tuesday with a 56-13 win at home against Manistee Catholic Central.

It was 22-0 at the end of the first quarter, 40-9 at halftime and 50-11 after three.

Karlito McKinney had 26 points while Jesse Pancio had 14 and Anthony Austin had 10 for Baldwin

"It was a great defense by my guys," Baldwin coach Zach Englehart said. "We came out in the first half and we're just making our layups and having good defense."

Baldwin JVs won 56-32 on Feb. 19. It was 8-8 after one, 27-13 at halftime and 46-20 after the third quarter. McKinney led with 18 points. Jalik Hawkins had 13 while Naizier Brown and Pancio had eight apiece.

"We picked it up in the second quarter," Englehart said. "We played a decent game."

Monday at home against Charlton Heston, the JV team won 58-21. Baldwin led 20-9 after the first, 38-13 at halftime and 55-15 after three. Pancio had 15 points, Brown 13 and McKinney had 12.

"Overall after our loss on Friday (to Mesick) I was wondering how the team would respond," Englehart said.

Against Mesick, Baldwin led 11-5 after one and it was tied 27-27 at halftime. Mesick led 42-37 after three. The final was 55-49. Pancio had 19 points. Hawkins and Brown had 10 apiece.

"Mesick is a tough team," Englehart said. "We came out and played our best."