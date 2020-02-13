Baldwin JVs fall to Reed City

Baldwin's Karlito McKinney takes a shot during recent JV action (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity boys basketball team was able to get in some game time on Monday after taking several days off because of the flu outbreak.

The Panthers lost to Reed City's junior varsity team at home on Monday 46-33. Reed City had quarter leads of 15-9, 33-19 and 41-22. Baldwin had an 11-5 scoring advantage in the final period.

Jesse Pancio scored 11 points for the Panthers, Anthony Austin had seven points and Derek Mock had six.

Baldwin fell to 11-2, but played one of its toughest opponents of the season, coach Zach Englehart said.

"We could not get shots to fall for us tonight," he said. "It was that and turnovers. We had our chances. We had some good possessions in a row. But we also had some bad possessions in a row.'

Due to the school cancellations last week from the flu outbreak, Baldwin's home games against Manistee Catholic Central on Friday and Charleton Heston on Monday have been postponed.

The Heston games will be made up on Feb. 24 and the MCC games on Feb. 25.

Baldwin officials confirmed several practice dates were postponed because of the flu outbreak.

Baldwin plays at home with Walkerville. The Baldwin JVs beat Walkerville 54-22 earlier in the season.