Baldwin JV team wins

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity boys basketball team scored a 58-49 win over Marion in West Michigan D League action on Tuesday.

Dereck Mock had 20 points for Baldwin while Anthony Austin added 15 points.

Mock is one of two juniors on the team along with Charles Montgomery.

Sophomores include Mason Pieske, Jalik Hawkins, Jesse Pancio, Logan Pontz and Adam McLure.

Freshmen include Austin, Karlito McKinney, Naizier Brown and Jacob Cutler.

Zach Engelhart coaches the team along with Bill Austin.

The JV team will play at Manistee Catholic Central on Thursday and is home on Jan. 7 with Crossroads Charter Academy.