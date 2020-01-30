Baldwin JV team overcomes Bear Lake

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity basketball team improved to 9-1 with a 61-27 win over Bear Lake on Friday.

Jesse Pancio led Baldwin with 19 points. Derek Mock had 16 points and Karlito McKinney had 11.

"We still need to work on ball movement on offense and communication on the defensive side of the ball," Baldwin coach Zach Englehart said. "I'm proud of my boys on how they responded after the Mesick game. Some teams would have let a loss like that ruin their whole season, but they didn't. They came to practice every day and worked their butt off to fix the mistakes they made."

The JV team was scheduled to be at Pentwater on Wednesday of this week and will be at home on Friday against Marion and home on Feb. 7 against Manistee Catholic Central.