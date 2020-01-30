Baldwin JV freshman remains confident

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity boys basketball team continues to enjoy a strong record at 9-1 with players like Naizier Brown continuing to make key contributions.

Brown is a freshman power forward and has been contributing in various areas.

His best individual game was against Brethren with double figures in scoring. His best shot is from the paint and other areas, he indicated. Being cool and calm and working in the paint is critical, he said.

"The key has been running and defense," he said of the team's success.. "I have to work on my inside game more."

Brown is confident the Panthers can go undefeated for the rest of the season. They have upcoming home games on Friday with Marion, Feb. 7 with Manistee Catholic Central and Feb 10 with Charleton Heston Academy.