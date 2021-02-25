Baldwin JV defeat Walkerville, lose to MCE

BALDWIN - Baldwin's junior varsity boys basketball team was 1-1 last week.

The Panthers won 50-39 at Walkerville on Feb. 17.

Anthony Austin scored 20 points for Baldwin. Nazier Brown had nine points. Javon Hawkins had eight. SJ Hossler had seven and BJ Flowers had six.

"Everybody played and everybody contributed to the win," Baldwin coach Shawn Williams said. "It was a great team win. We were excited, energetic and executed."

On Friday, at home against Mason Central Eastern, Baldwin lost 31-30 in overtime.

Austin was the leading scorer with 14 points, followed by Hossler with five, Brown with four, Javon Hawkins with three, Jake Cutler with two and Logan Pontz with two.

"My guys just battled," Williams said. "We're very young and I have seven kids. We played some great defense and battled back in the game to take it to overtime. We missed four out of six free throws in overtime and they made two. That was the deciding factor.

"The guys fought hard, they're just learning."