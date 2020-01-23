Baldwin JV boys sustain first loss

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity basketball team lost on Jan 15 in a home game to Mesick.

Baldwin lost 58-54 to sustain its first setback of the season.

It was 36-31, Baldwin, at halftime.

After the third quarter, Baldwin was down 53-50.

Jesse Pancio had 19 points for Baldwin while Karlito McKinney had 17 and Derek Mock and Naizier Brown both had 12.

"That was the toughest game we played so far," Baldwin coach Zach Englehart said. "We knew it was going to be tough. We had our chances to win down the stretch. There's stuff we have to work on.

Baldwin is 7-1. The Panthers were scheduled to play at Brethren on Wednesday.

"That will be a tough one too," Englehart said.