Baldwin JV boys remain undefeated

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity boys basketball team won handily on Tuesday and are 5-0 under coach Zach Engelhart.

The Panthers posted a 69-22 win over Crossroads Charter Academy on Tuesday.

Jesse Pancio had 21 points for the Panthers. Karlito McKinney had 17 and Anthony Austin had 16. Derek Mock added nine.

The Panthers had quarter leads of 15-0, 35-10 and 50-16.

They outscored CCA 10-6 in the final quarter.

"We played hard, we played good," Engelhart said. "It was a good basketball game for us. There's still stuff we can improve on."

Ball movement is a major area for improvement, Engelhart added.

"We're still moving the ball way too slow, at least for my liking," he said.

But the Panthers are 5-0.

"You have to be happy with that," Englehart said.