Baldwin JV boys improve to 11-1

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's boys junior varsity basketball team scored a 71-49 win over Marion at home on Thursday.

Baldwin had quarter leads of 25-12, 34-25 and 47-36.

Karlito McKinney had 24 points for the Panthers, followed by Jesse Pancino with 16 and Derek Mock with nine.

"We played a good team," Baldwin coach Zach Englehart said. "There's things we have to work on. Overall it was an excellent game."

The Panthers won at Pentwater on Wednesday, Jan. 29, with a 57-38 verdict.

McKinney had 19 points, followed by Pancio with 19 and Mock with eight.

Baldwin is 11-1 and plays Manistee Catholic Central at home on Friday.