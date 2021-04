BALDWIN - The Baldwin Bowling Center continues to increase in activity, said owner Nick Miller.

The center was closed and limited in activity during COVID restrictions since November. Leagues have been taking place.

Miller said he has plans for outdoor activities with seating and a bar for the summer at the front and side patio.

"As soon as it warms up I'll work on the outside," he said. "I'm not doing it this week."

Miller has been running a couple of leagues. They ran from October to November, then came back February to start up again. He's changing his league formats to 12-week seasons. He has a men's league on Thursday night with three-man teams, plus a ladies league on Tuesday afternoons with three-man teams and a fun club on Tuesday nights.

They are all still taking place. The numbers are down from the past. Miller is planning on short-season leagues to carry him through the summer. He's planning on an afternoon and two night leagues.