Baldwin Bowling Center owner looking ahead

Baldwin Bowling Center owner Nick Miller hopes to reopen sometime in the future. (Star photo/John Raffel) Baldwin Bowling Center owner Nick Miller hopes to reopen sometime in the future. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Baldwin Bowling Center owner looking ahead 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

B ALDWIN -- Nick Miller is hoping to be able to reopen the Baldwin Bowling Center sooner than later, but isn't expecting to start up again until possible the fall.

He's said he's been on the road working on other projects and getting caught up.

The center closed on March 16. The center usually has some activity going on throughout most of the year.

"I usually have summer leagues," he said. "I don't see that happening at all this year."

The hope is to reopen in the fall, unless there's a special event he could have the business open for, such as the July Troutarama, if it takes place, Miller indicated.

"I'll play it by ear when I will open," he said.