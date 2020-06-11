Baldwin Bowling Center looking to reopen soon

BALDWIN - Nick Miller is looking at reopening his Baldwin Bowling Center by mid-July.

"I'll know more when we find out about the federal money to pay off the debts," Miller said.

The center has been closed since March 16 because of COVID 19.

Miller said March through May is his busiest time of year with bowling leagues and other activities, and being closed was hurtful.

Once he reopens, "I'll probably run no leagues until I know what's going on," he said. "I'll open up the restaurant for parties and things like that."

Miller said he's hoping to be able to have leagues in the fall and is wary of another wave of the virus returning.

"There's a lot of variables left unanswered," he said. "But I'm hoping as time goes on, they'll start giving me some answers."