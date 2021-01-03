Balance helps No. 19 Texas women turn back Iowa St. 74-59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack that included Charli Collier's double-double and No. 19 Texas defeated Iowa State 74-59 on Sunday.

Collier and Karisma Ortiz both scored 14 points with Collier grabbing 14 rebounds. DeYona Gaston added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) and Kyra Lamber had 10 points and seven assists.

Ortiz, who had four 3-pointers, hit one to give the Longhorns a 36-33 lead at the half. Allen Taylor hit a 3 and a short jumper as Texas quickly pushed the lead to 10 to open the third quarter.

Iowa State never got closer than eight points the rest of the way and trailed by double figures for most of the fourth quarter.

Both teams entered with four-game winning streaks.

Ashley Joens scored 19 points for the Cyclones (6-4, 1-2) but it was a struggle for the conference's leading scorer (25.9). She went 4 of 17 from the field but added to her nation's best 54 made free throws by going 10 of 12 from the line. Lexi Donarski added 12 points, Emily Ryan 11 and Kristin Scott 10.

After shooting 35% in the first half, the Longhorns shot 50% in the second, going 5 of 8 behind the arc to finish 9 of 20.

Iowa State shot 46% in the first half, 30% in the second, making 1 of 9 3-pointers.

Texas is scheduled to play at West Virginia next Sunday while Iowa State goes to Texas Tech after Wednesday's game with Kansas was postponed due to coronavirus issues with the Jayhawks.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25