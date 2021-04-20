Bailey, Beauvillier lead Islanders to 6-1 win over Rangers April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 9:56 p.m.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Bailey scored twice, Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and three assists, and the New York Islanders beat the Rangers 6-1 Tuesday night.
Jordan Eberle and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson also scored. Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots to help the Islanders win their second straight and seventh in the last 10 to pull into a tie with Washington atop the East Division ahead of a stretch of three straight games against the Capitals.