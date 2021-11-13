Badie comes up big as Missouri beats South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Before the season, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wasn’t sure if undersized Tyler Badie could handle the workload of being an every-down running back. Turns out, it’s the opponents who should be worried about the punishment being dished out by the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher.
Badie rushed 34 times for 209 yards and a touchdown and Missouri held off South Carolina’s fourth-quarter charge to defeat the Gamecocks 31-28 on Saturday. Badie has rushed for 1,239 yards this season.