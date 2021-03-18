Baby Boilers 2? Purdue leaning on Fab 4 for tourney run MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer March 18, 2021 Updated: March 18, 2021 2:57 a.m.
1 of15 Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, left, drives around Indiana guard Rob Phinisee, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, March 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots over Indiana guard Al Durham (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, March 6, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Purdue center Zach Edey (15) looks to pass between Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) and forward E.J. Liddell (32) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) is fouled by Ohio State forward Seth Towns (31) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Ohio State defeated Purdue 87-78 in overtime. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Ohio State forward Zed Key (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots over Ohio State forward Zed Key (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) celebrates on the bench in the final minutes of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Purdue defeated Wisconsin 73-69. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Ohio State forward Seth Towns (31) is pressured by Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Ohio State defeated Purdue 87-78 in overtime. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) makes a pass away from Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Ohio State defeated Purdue 87-78 in overtime. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Purdue coach Matt Painter yells instructions during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey grew up with high expectations.
His mother, Niele, led Notre Dame to the first of its two national championships and now coaches at her alma mater. His father, Javin Hunter, played for the Fighting Irish and in the NFL. The younger Ivey was a highly-touted high school star, too.