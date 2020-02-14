BYU makes school-record 18 3-pointers in 77-54 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Barcello and TJ Haws combined for 11 of BYU's school-record 3-pointers in a 77-54 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

All of Barcello's 18 points came on a career-high six 3-pointers on eight attempts while Haws had 17 points including four 3-pointers. The Cougars (20-7, 9-3 West Coast Conference) made 18 of 40 from the arc for 45%, better than the 42% they shot overall. Yoeli Childs had a team-high six rebounds to reach 1,001 in his career, just the second Cougar to collect 1,000 after Kyle Collinsworth.

LMU's Eli Scott finished with 18 points and surpassed 1,000 in his career. He joins Anthony Ireland as the only two players in Lions history with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists. Keli Leaupepe added 15 points for LMU (8-17, 2-9), which shot 51% but had only two 3-pointers while committing 19 turnovers that turned into 25 BYU points.

BYU used an 18-2 run early in the second half to take a 19-point lead and led by as many as 26 late.

The Cougars defeated Loyola Marymount 63-38 on Jan. 4.

BYU will pursue its sixth straight victory on Saturday when the team visits San Diego. Loyola Marymount takes on Santa Clara on the road on Saturday.

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com