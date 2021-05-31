Báez goes deep twice as Stewart, Cubs beat Padres 7-2 JAY COHEN, AP Baseball Writer May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 5:33 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-2 on Monday.
Pressed into action after Trevor Williams had an appendectomy Sunday morning, Stewart pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first major league win since July 21, 2019, for Minnesota against Oakland. Stewart (1-0) opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.