ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pavel Francouz made 26 saves in his first NHL shutout, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 1-0 on Friday night.

J.T. Compher scored in the second period, helping Francouz get the win after he finalized a $4 million, two-year contract extension earlier in the day. It was the 27th career game for the 29-year-old Czech goaltender, who has taken over for Colorado since Philipp Grubauer sustained a lower-body injury in a Feb. 15 loss to Los Angeles.

The Avalanche have won a season-high five straight on the road. Their 19 victories and 40 points away from home are third in the league.

Colorado's victory — its 10th in its last 14 games — and Dallas' loss to St. Louis moved the Avalanche into second place in the Central Division. They have 77 points and trail the Blues by three points.

Compher blasted a one-timer past John Gibson after getting the feed from Martin Kaut with 3:22 remaining in the second.

It was Compher's ninth goal of the season and his first point in six games. Kaut, who was the 16th overall pick in the 2018 draft, picked up his first NHL point in his second game.

Anaheim's best scoring opportunity came in the first period when Michael Del Zotto hit the post. The Ducks have been shut out twice in the past three games and four times this season. Gibson stopped 28 shots.

NOTES: Colorado posted its fourth shutout this season and second this month. ... Anaheim D Hampus Lindholm played in his 500th NHL game. It also was RW Jakob Silfverberg's 500th and C Adam Henrique's 200th games with the Ducks. ... The Avalanche got permission to wear their burgundy sweaters because Los Angeles requested its alternate jersey on Saturday night. Anaheim wore its white road sweaters for one of the rare times since the league mandated wearing dark colors at home in 2003.

