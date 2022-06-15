Avalanche beat Lightning in OT to open Stanley Cup Final STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer June 15, 2022 Updated: June 15, 2022 11:23 p.m.
1 of20 Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) and Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) tangle in front of Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) jumps over Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) is defended by Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, right, collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, center, during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper stops a Tampa Bay Lightning shot during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy blocks a Colorado Avalanche shot during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, left, scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, top, is pressed against the boards by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reacts after letting the puck slip past for a goal by Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen raises his stick after a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy gives up goal on a shot from Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, not seen, during overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.
Burakovsky ended it after the Avalanche failed to score on a power play that began late in regulation when three-time champ Patrick Maroon put the puck over the glass. Burakovsky is one of only two Avalanche players who have won the Cup.