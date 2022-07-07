At Wimbledon, Jabeur 1st woman from Africa in pro Slam final HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer July 7, 2022 Updated: July 7, 2022 12:29 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, right, embraces Germany's Tatjana Maria after beating her in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur jumps in the air as she plays Germany's Tatjana Maria in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Germany's Tatjana Maria in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Germany's Tatjana Maria serves to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Germany's Tatjana Maria returns to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Germany's Tatjana Maria, right, returns to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Germany's Tatjana Maria returns to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur narrowly avoids touching the net after making a return to Germany's Tatjana Maria in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, right, embraces Germany's Tatjana Maria at the net after beating her in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur's steady progress from year to year — up the tennis rankings, through the draws of various tournaments and, now, at Wimbledon — has carried her to a Grand Slam singles final, the first Africana or Arab woman to make it that far in the professional era.
The No. 3-seeded Jabeur, a 27-year-old from Tunisia, got past her good friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in an up-and-down semifinal at a sun-splashed Centre Court on Thursday.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH