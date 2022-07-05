At 34, Maria reaches Wimbledon semifinals for 1st time CHRIS LEHOURITES, AP Sports Writer July 5, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 11:22 a.m.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The first semifinalist at this year's Wimbledon is the oldest woman remaining in the draw.
Tatjana Maria, a 34-year-old German who returned to the tour less than a year ago following the birth of her second daughter, advanced to the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her 35th appearance. She beat another German, 22-year-old Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, on Tuesday on No. 1 Court.
