Astros' Click faces uncertain future after World Series win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston's James Click, surrounded by media, spent 20 minutes answering questions about his uncertain future. Most World Series-winning general managers aren't put in that position.
The Astros scheduled a Wednesday news conference in Houston that Click didn't plan to attend and said he only recently had been made aware of. Click's contract expired on Oct. 31, between Games 2 and 3 of the Series, and Click wouldn't discuss whether he and manager Dusty Baker had been offered one-year deals or whether he would accept.