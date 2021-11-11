Asberry, Smith lead No. 7 Baylor women past Texas-Arlington STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 10:19 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith had 21 points with 16 rebounds, Ja'mee Asberry added 17 points with five 3-pointers and seventh-ranked Baylor pulled away in the second half for an 81-54 victory over Texas-Arlington on Thursday night.
Asberry, the junior transfer from Oklahoma State, put the Bears (2-0) ahead to stay with a tiebreaking layup just 1:38 before halftime, and added 3-pointer less than a minute later. She opened the scoring in the second half with another 3.
