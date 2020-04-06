Arizona lands Seattle grad transfer Terrell Brown

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle University graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown has committed to Arizona, bolstering the Wildcats' backcourt for next season.

Brown posted a picture of himself in an Arizona uniform Monday on Twitter.

“Who would have thought?!” he tweeted. “150% committed. The Zoooo!! ready for it! Built for it!”

Brown was one of the top graduate transfers after announcing last week he was leaving Seattle. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists to earn first-team all-Western Athletic Conference honors.

Arizona will need backcourt help next season with freshmen Nico Mannion and Josh Green expected to declare for the draft and Dylan Smith set to graduate. Sophomore Brandon Williams is still on the roster, but his status is uncertain due to a chronic knee injury.

Brown will play in a guard rotation that will likely include returning junior Jemarl Baker and Georgetown transfer James Akinjo.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25