Arizona State to face Texas in NCAA championship match JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer May 31, 2022 Updated: May 31, 2022 9:09 p.m.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Preston Summerhays birdied the 18th hole to close out his match 2 up and Arizona State beat reigning national champion Pepperdine 4-1 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the championship match against Texas.
The Longhorns beat Vanderbilt 3 1/2-1 1/2 when Pierceson Coody and Travis Vick closed out their matches seconds apart at Grayhawk Golf Club. Texas is playing in the championship match for the third time in six years.