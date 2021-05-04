Wainwright, Cards win 5th in row; Mets fire hitting coaches DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 1:02 a.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright came off the COVID-19 injured list and hung tough, St. Louis got a lights-out performance from its bullpen and the Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-5 Monday night for their fifth straight win.
The Cardinals were clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth with two outs and a runner on base when the lights at Busch Stadium flickered, then went out for a moment.