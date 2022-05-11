Arcia's 2-run homer in 9th lifts Braves over Red Sox 5-3
CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Arcia lined his first homer of the season over the left-field wall off Ryan Brasier with one out in the ninth for his third hit of the game. The homer drove in Ozzie Albies, who led off with a single.