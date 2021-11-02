Anthony's 31 leads Magic to 115-97 win against Timberwolves BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Nov. 2, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cole Anthony scored a season-high 31 points and Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Orlando Magic came from behind to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-97 on Monday night.
Rookie Franz Wagner had 28 points for Orlando, which snapped a four-game losing streak, while Minnesota native Jalen Suggs scored 15 points. The Magic trailed by 11 late in the third quarter before rallying with a strong night from the 3-point line by Anthony.