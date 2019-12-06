Anthony Joshua to fight Ruiz at his lightest in 5 years

Heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. of Mexico poses during a weigh-in at Faisaliah Center, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The first ever heavyweight title fight in the Middle East, has been called the "Clash on the Dunes." Will take place at the Diriyah Arena on Saturday. less Heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. of Mexico poses during a weigh-in at Faisaliah Center, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The first ever heavyweight title fight in the Middle East, has been called ... more Photo: Hassan Ammar, AP Photo: Hassan Ammar, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Anthony Joshua to fight Ruiz at his lightest in 5 years 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Anthony Joshua will fight at his lightest weight in five years when he tries to reclaim his world heavyweight belts off Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua weighed in at 107½ kilograms (237 pounds) on Friday on an outdoor stage, more than 5 kilograms (11 pounds) lighter than when he lost to Ruiz in New York on June 1.

Ruiz is about 7 kilograms (15½ pounds) heavier than he was for the first fight, at 128 (283 pounds).

“He’s a big boy, isn’t he?” Joshua said of Ruiz as he mingled with selfie-requesting fans on a grassy section outside a 5-star hotel in central Riyadh.

Joshua had previously said he was looking to come in lighter for the rematch to give him more speed around the ring.

There were jeers for Ruiz from a mostly pro-Joshua crowd as the Mexican-American took to the scales. As he squared up to Joshua for the head-to-head, Ruiz had to lean back slightly to avoid hitting the Briton with his sombrero.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports