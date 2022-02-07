Antetokounmpo scores 28 as Bucks past Clippers 137-113 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 6, 2022 Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 1:03 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While most teams are looking ahead to next week's All-Star break, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are trying to correct some bad habits they hope won't trip them up in the playoffs.
If the first two games of their Western Conference road trip are any indication, the defending NBA champions are on the right track.